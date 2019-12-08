66ºF

Local News

Structure fire breaks out at Camp Iceberg facility

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Camp Iceburg structure fire (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Clay County Fire Rescue were on the scene of a structure fire off Monette Road near Normandy Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of a facility at Camp Iceberg about 3 a.m.

According to JFRD, it was a minor fire and crews were able to put it out immediately.

JFRD said two hunters saw smoke as they were heading into the woods and called first responders.

It’s not known what caused the fire at this time.

A fire broke out Sunday morning at Camp Iceberg off Monette Road.

