Structure fire breaks out at Camp Iceberg facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Clay County Fire Rescue were on the scene of a structure fire off Monette Road near Normandy Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of a facility at Camp Iceberg about 3 a.m.

According to JFRD, it was a minor fire and crews were able to put it out immediately.

JFRD said two hunters saw smoke as they were heading into the woods and called first responders.

It’s not known what caused the fire at this time.