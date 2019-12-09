Dense fog advisory impacts morning rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A dense fog advisory complicated the commute for drivers Monday morning. If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.