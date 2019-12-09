78ºF

’Elf’ is most popular Christmas movie in Florida, survey finds

SANTA!!!!!! I KNOW HIM!!!!!!!!!!!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

2003: "Elf" stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole who goes to New York City to meet his biological father, spreading Christmas cheer in a world of cynics as he goes. (New Line Cinema)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

You may recognize that quote from the popular Christmas movie “Elf.” In fact, it is so popular that it is a favorite among Floridians!

A survey conducted by House Method found that the adventures of Buddy the Elf was most popular among those who live in the state of Florida.

You sit on a throne of lies if you claim to not love the movie Elf.

“A Christmas Story” reigned supreme nationwide, with 12.8% of the 4,580 Americans surveyed choosing it as their favorite holiday flick.

Coming up as second favorite in the nation was “Elf” at 11.2%, trailed by “Home Alone” at 8.9% and “It’s a Wonderful Life” in fourth place, winning the vote of 7.8% of those surveyed.

America's favorite Christmas movies.

