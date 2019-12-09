Hit-and-run victim: ‘All I got was a bruising’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A close call for a Jacksonville man who said he was struck by a car early Sunday morning and that car didn’t even stop.

“I didn’t even anticipate it and that’s why it took me a second to process what had happened," Kendall Olivares said. “I didn’t realize what had happened.”

The 28-year-old man describing the moment he was hit by a car while walking home from a friend’s house.

“Thankful to have made it this far,” said Olivares, who was celebrating his birthday with friends. “They wanted to have a little soirée for me.”

It was late. The party had ended. Olivares was walking home near the intersection of Center and Roselle Streets in Riverside, where there are no sidewalks along the street.

“I was on the phone, walking along the grass, the edge of the grass … The next thing I know I was flying in the air, flipping. When I get up, off the ground, I am leaking blood. It took me a second to actually process what had happened, once I started seeing other cars pass by, I said, ‘Did I just get hit by a car?’ I remember doing a backflip," Olivares said.

Olivares said the impact knocked him out of his shoes.

“My shoe was found over there by that white fence and my phone was found 10 feet in that direction. Miraculously, all I got was bad bruising. I can go back to work in two days," he said.

This incident happened in front of Angelo Piscitello’s home. More than 24 hours after the crash, blood stains can still be seen in the road.

“The children are who I am worried about getting hit out here. Kids get on and off buses here. We have new families move in here, a bunch of children. There are no sidewalk," Piscitello said. “Children getting off the bus will walk through and I will be out here working on the yard and they will be like, ‘Is it OK (we walk in your yard)?’ and I am like ‘Yeah, get out of the road!'”

In addition to there being no sidewalks in this area, which is a concern of residents here, we also reached out to the city about a pothole in the road. As of late Monday afternoon, we have not received a reply.