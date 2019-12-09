Man shot on Jacksonville’s Westside

A man was shot in the lower waist at the Westgate Apartments on La Ventura Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office recieved calls about the shooting around 9:00 p.m.

JSO says the man is in his 20s and was walking outside his apartment when another man show him. It is not clear what lead up to the shooting at this time.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact JSO throught their non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.