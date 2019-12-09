St. Augustine city leaders consider set of rules for Airbnb and other vacation rentals

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – City leaders are taking up a set of rules for Airbnb and other vacation rentals in the nation’s oldest city. City leaders say this all came about after many started noticing more of these properties popping up around town.

The regulations address everything from parking to safety. City leaders have estimated St. Augustine has around 500 short-term rental properties, and tonight, they’ll take up a set of proposed regulations including:

the short-term rentals would have to be registered with the city

the occupancy would be limited to two people per bedroom and a maximum of 12 people per property.

at least one parking space would have be available per bedroom

safety equipment, like a fire extinguisher, would be a must

At a meeting earlier this year, city leaders stressed the idea is to accommodate these properties and their owners, but to also preserve the city’s historic culture. Under the regulations, the city would also be responsible for setting up a system, which would allow for people to report any possible complaints. The property owner would then have 30 minutes to respond.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.