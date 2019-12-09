UPS drivers to pause route at 5 p.m. to honor, remember driver killed in a police shootout

You may see a UPS truck pulled off safely on the side of the road on your way home from work Monday afternoon.

UPS drivers across the country are planning to pause their routes at 5 p.m. eastern time to honor and remember Frank Ordonez, the driver who was killed Thursday in a police shootout.

“If you see a UPS truck stopped at 5 p.m. eastern time today with the four-way flashers on it is because they will be offering a moment of silence to remember and honor Frank Ordonez, the driver killed in Florida last week,” a Facebook post said.

The Miami Herald reports while the moment of silence is not a “coordinated company-wide effort,” UPS said they are “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Frank Ordonez,” and will “honor this moment of silence for any employees who are able to safely participate.”

UPS employee Frank Ordonez was killed Thursday after armed robbery suspects hijacked the UPS truck he was driving and led police on a chase that ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County, Florida, his brother said.

Ordonez, a 27-year-old father of two young girls, was “outgoing and happy,” his brother, Roy Ordonez, told CNN. “You never knew when he was sad.”

#RIPFrank If you are able to safely participate in the planned moment of silence tomorrow at 5pm EST, do it for #FRANK pic.twitter.com/z6LQxyo4JT — Teamsters Local 769 (@TLU769) December 9, 2019

