Clay County school police find prescription drugs, stolen car
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Clay County District Schools Police Department who were investigating a traffic crash and a “disturbance” at a school wound up making more finds.
On Monday, the Police Department posted on Facebook photos showing a large amount of prescription drugs.
Officers said they seized those drugs and recovered a stolen car from St. Johns County.
The Police Department did not provide any other details about the investigation.
