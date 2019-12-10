79ºF

Clay County school police find prescription drugs, stolen car

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

The Clay County District Schools Police Department says it seized prescription drugs and recovered a stolen car. (CCDS Police Department)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Clay County District Schools Police Department who were investigating a traffic crash and a “disturbance” at a school wound up making more finds.

On Monday, the Police Department posted on Facebook photos showing a large amount of prescription drugs.

Officers said they seized those drugs and recovered a stolen car from St. Johns County.

The Police Department did not provide any other details about the investigation.

