Company announces $10 million in bonuses for 198 employees

BALTIMORE – It will be a happy holiday indeed for employees of a real estate firm that found out the boss is giving out $10 million in bonuses.

Edward St. John, the founder and chairman of St. John Properties, announced at the company’s holiday party that all 198 employees will enjoy the bonuses.

Employees will receive bonuses up to $250,000 depending on how long they’ve been with the company, with the average bonus being $50,000.

“We wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”