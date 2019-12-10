Jacksonville woman purchases winning $1M scratch-off from Orange Park Publix

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket that she purchased for $5 at a Publix in Clay County, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Ursula Honderick chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.

Lottery officials said Honderick bought the winning $1,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game ticket from the Publix at 950 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

That Publix location will also get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.