60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

60ºF

Local News

Jacksonville woman purchases winning $1M scratch-off from Orange Park Publix

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Orange Park, Clay County, Florida, Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket that she purchased for $5 at a Publix in Clay County, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Ursula Honderick chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.

RELATED: Jacksonville woman hits jackpot at store with ‘lucky’ reputation | Beating the odds: Some lottery retailers ‘luckier’ than others

Lottery officials said Honderick bought the winning $1,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game ticket from the Publix at 950 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

That Publix location will also get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: