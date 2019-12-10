Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in father’s shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father.

Joseph Lauwereins, 44, was shot and killed in February inside his townhome on Jacksonville’s Southside. His 25-year-old son, Trenton Lauwereins, was charged with murder.

According to the arrest report, the father and son got into an argument. Trenton Lauwereins told his grandparents he locked himself in his bedroom and picked up a rifle, the report said. As Joseph Lauwereins was banging on the door and yelling at him, Trenton Lauwereins fired through the door, killing his father, according to the report.

Court documents show Trenton Lauwereins invoked his right to a speedy trial in November.

A jury was chosen Dec. 2 and opening statements were presented Wednesday before testimony got underway. The jury got the case Friday and Trenton Lauwereins was convicted of 2nd-degree murder.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes.

Trenton Lauwereins has a sentencing hearing on Jan. 13.