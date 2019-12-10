Man sentenced in Christmas 2017 DUI crash that killed wife, daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bonnie Summery and her 8-year-old daughter, Amanda, died after a crash on Christmas Day 2017.

Jacksonville police said Brian Hooker, 49, the husband and father of the victims, lost control of his pickup on a curve on Wigmore Street in Tallyrand and crashed. Both his wife and child were ejected. Another child was injured but recovered.

When toxicology tests came back showing that Hooker’s blood alcohol was 0.128 -- half again higher than the legal limit for driving under the influence -- Hooker was arrested on two counts of DUI homicide, one count of DUI with injury and two counts of DUI with property damage.

In July, Hooker pleaded guilty to all charges but was allowed to remain free on bond. On Monday, Circuit Judge Maureen Horkin sentenced Hooker to seven years in prison and he taken into custody.