Sheriff says 30 adult arcades operating in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Nassau County are worried more adult arcades might open in the area after two robberies were reported at separate locations just days apart.

A list from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Lepper shows 30 adult arcades in the area are being watched by county commissioners for potential crimes and code violations. The list shows some of the locations have changed their name two to three times.

The Nassau County Board of Commissioners decided Monday night the county will investigate the conditions of the arcades after recent crimes in Yulee.

Three people were arrested and one was hospitalized after an armed robbery Sunday night at the Tracks Adult Arcade. Another robbery was reported Friday night at Beach House Game Room.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13 adult arcades are open in Yulee, 12 are open in Callahan, three are open in Fernandina Beach and two are open in Hilliard.

Business licenses are not required for adult arcades in Nassau County. Since business is good in the area, there is a chance for growth.

The county has set a deadline of 30 days for recommendations on what to do regarding zoning, fire safety and state statutes for the adult arcades.