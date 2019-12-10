St. Augustine Humane Society’s building expansion nears completion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Humane Society’s building expansion on Old Moultrie Road is nearing completion.

According to St. Augustine Humane Society Executive Director Carolyn Smith, about $300,000 in renovations are underway to help ensure the facility can continue its mission to keep pets out of shelters and in forever homes.

The project includes the construction of a new surgery wing.

According to the nonprofit, area building contractors have donated services, labor and supplies for the project.

The expansion is expected to be completed in February.