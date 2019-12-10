72ºF

St. Augustine Humane Society’s building expansion nears completion

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: St. Augustine, St. Johns County
Photo of facility expansion provided by St. Augustine Humane Society (Provided by St. Augustine Humane Society)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Humane Society’s building expansion on Old Moultrie Road is nearing completion.

According to St. Augustine Humane Society Executive Director Carolyn Smith, about $300,000 in renovations are underway to help ensure the facility can continue its mission to keep pets out of shelters and in forever homes.

The project includes the construction of a new surgery wing.

According to the nonprofit, area building contractors have donated services, labor and supplies for the project.

The expansion is expected to be completed in February.

