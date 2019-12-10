St. Johns County evaluates fire service, asks for input

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue is working on a long-term plan to keep up with the growth in the community and is looking for input from residents.

They are holding two public meetings this week to hear from residents about their future fire service needs.

“We’re looking at all the growth , we’re looking at development, the staffing, looking at apparatus, looking at fire stations,” Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Prevatt said. “We just felt that it was important to bring in a consultant to evaluate us looking for a ten year plan. Part of the process is they really want community input and what their expectations are.”

Chief Prevatt said consultants will also speak with county commissioners and his staff this week. After collecting input they will put together a report by the spring.

The first meeting is Tuesday night at the Nocatee Community Clubhouse. It starts at 6 p.m. A second meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at St. Johns County Fire Station #5 at 6 p.m. The meetings should not last more than 2 hours. Lite refreshments will be provided.