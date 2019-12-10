Teal the Podcast | It’s officially a dumpster fire

Five straight losses. All by 17 points or more. It hasn’t happened in the NFL since the Reagan administration. Until the 2019 Jaguars. Mark Brunell and Cole Pepper discuss the collapse by the Jaguars and if the team could still need to find a quarterback in the off-season.

