18-year-old charged with sexual battery, burglary arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old charged with sexual battery and burglary has been arrested months after the crime was first reported, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Santiago was arrested on Dec. 6 after the crime was reported in September. Records show he was 17 at the time.

Records also show Santiago was arrested in November after a burglary on Jacksonville’s Westside, when he was caught breaking in to a woman’s home. The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke with News4Jax by phone.

“I immediately had a panic attack because it’s hard to see someone going through your things in your house," she said.

Santiago is also charged in a different crime, accused of sexual battery and burglary with an assault.

According to the arrest report, in late September, a man began “cat calling” a victim and a witness.

The victim told police they didn’t know the man, according to the report. The victim claimed the man wouldn’t leave them alone and proceeded to follow them to a home where he “cat called” them through a glass window.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 1:30 the next morning, the victim didn’t know how the broke into the home, but victim told officers he attacked them, then left out the front door.

The victim told officers that the next day, Santiago posted on social media – leading to him being identified as a person of interest, the report said. He was later arrested.

Santiago was scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday morning.