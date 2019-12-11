2 years with no answers about who killed couple, baby daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years have passed with no answers in a triple murder and arson in Arlington that took the life of a couple and their infant daughter.

Quesean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their infant daughter Arielle were found dead Dec. 12, 2017, in their burned-out home on India Avenue.

Johnson’s mother, Yaisa Richardson, told News4Jax she has to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives to learn if there’s any new information on the case. The JSO responded to a News4Jax request for an update with this statement: “This case is not a cold case. It continues to be an active investigation – though nothing new has been made available for dissemination at this time.”

Richardson said she wasn’t able to talk about their deaths right after it happened, but now she’s ready to open up.

“Before I couldn’t fix my mouth to even say that happened, but I can talk about it now," Richardson said. “I still can’t say what happened but it happened and I can talk about it now because there’s a lot of mothers out there going through the same thing I’m going through that are not getting any answers.”

Richardson said she knows the home was set on fire to destroy evidence.

Richardson said it’s important to her and her family to keep this story in the public eye hoping that someone will offer police information.

“I pray every day that they come forward just to get whoever off the street. They can remain anonymous. I just pray they do have the heart to come forward and know this could be them someday."

If you have any information on the triple murder that happened on India Avenue, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.