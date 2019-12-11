Convicted arsonist accused in San Marco restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – David Beckley, who was released from state prison earlier this year after serving 18 years for arson, is facing a new charge of burglary and arson from a break-in and fire at a San Marco restaurant in September.

The Flame Broiler restaurant on San Marco Boulevard was closed for weeks for repairs, reopening on Nov. 20. Surveillance video showed the smash and grab of the cash register and fire. According to the arrest report, Beckley’s fingerprints were found at the crime scene.

The owner said she believed the suspect set fire to the restaurant to cover up after the burglary.

Beckley was recently released from prison in January.

Anyone with information about suspicious fires is asked to call Florida’s Arson Alert Hotline at 1-800-342-5869.