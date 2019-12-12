Bill could grant new parents 3 months paid leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – There’s a new push for paid family leave on the state and national levels in Florida. The bill is call the Florida Family Leave Act and under the bill new parents would get three months of paid time off.

Foster and adoption parents would also be covered to allow time to bond with their child..

The House bill 889 and Senate Bill 1194 outlines the need for paid family leave. It said the need has increased as the number of two parents in the workforce increase and the number of single parents has grown.

The bill a;so said the majority of workers in this state are unable to take family leave because they can't afford leave without pay. and the family suffers because of it.

Workers who have been at their company for at least a year and a half to qualify for leave.

If the bill is approved it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.