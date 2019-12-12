Diamond theft suspect taunted pawn shop employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Surveillance cameras were rolling this week when a man snatched three pricey diamond rings from a Jacksonville pawn shop and took off.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon at Lending Bear pawn shop on the city’s Southside.

Manager Kristi Vincent said the unidentified man came into the business earlier that day, saying he would return with cash to make a purchase. Footage later showed him with a wad of cash when he came back.

“When she went to ring him out, he wanted to take a picture of the items,” Vincent recalled. “She went to lay them down for him to take a picture of them. That’s when he said, ‘You can call the cops on me,’ snatched them up and ran.”

Vincent said the three rings stolen are worth nearly $12,000 combined.

“We have policies and procedures for this for this not to happen,” she said. “But he kind of came up with a different scenario. ‘I’m buying it, you see the money, I’m not a threat.’”

She said a worker was able to get a look at the suspect’s tag number, and that information along with the store surveillance footage has been handed over to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.