Snorkel with Santa, mermaids at St. Augustine Aquarium

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Looking for an awesome and adventurous way to get into the Christmas spirit?

The St. Augustine Aquarium is hosting its first-annual “Snorkel with Santa and his mermaids” Friday and Saturday nights from now until Christmas.

Visitors will be able to Snorkel down and see Nights of Lights under the sea!

You will see Santa, mermaids, fish and more.

There will be underwater tree decorating, ornament making, snow, a hot chocolate station, photos and more!

The best part? The water is 80 degrees year-round!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Nights of Lights Under the Sea:

Friday & Saturday nights 6-8 PM in December until Christmas!

SNOW, Underwater Santa, Mermaids, Ornament making, S’more making, Elves & more! Make a special holiday memory with us!

Phone: 904-429-9777

Address: 2045 State Road 16St. Augustine, Florida 32084