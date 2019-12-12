Sources: Police officer involved in exchange of gunfire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was an exchange of gunfire Thursday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, and a police officer was involved, sources confirmed to News4Jax.

The scene was on Lem Turner Circle at a Ducky’s car wash, just west of Lem Turner Road. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was struck by gunfire, however, sources said no officer was struck.

Sources said one person was in custody.

