Gainesville police looking for shooter after man killed in Pine Ridge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department are working to track down a gunman after they said a man was found shot to death in the Pine Ridge Neighborhood.

According to police, investigators responded to Northwest 23rd Terrance at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday. They found a man had been shot, and officers rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived.

The man, who was identified as Earvin Odom, 27, later died at a hospital, police said. According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a dispute with a group of people who live in the neighborhood.

There was no description of the shooter. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department 352-393-7663. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.