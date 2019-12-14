Orange Park store owner has history with man connected to missing Fleming Island woman

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Tiles that were set to be installed in Susan Mauldin’s Fleming Island home still sit at Walters Tile & Supply Incorporated in Orange Park.

“That is her stuff on the second shelf,” said owner Linda Walters.

The receipt shows Mauldin paid for the tiles in April. She disappeared in October.

The contractor who was set to install the tiles, Corey Binderim, is considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance. Investigators believe Binderim knows something about where the 65-year-old might be.

Walters, who considers Mauldin a friend, said Mauldin asked Binderim for a refund after eight months of unfinished work.

“She literally said, ‘I should have checked things out more and I didn’t and I let this thing go on too long and I need to get my money back that I’ve given him.’ That was the last time I ever talked to her,” Walters said.

Weeks after being named a person of interest, Binderim turned himself in to Duval County jail on a forgery charge.

Documents show the charge came after a Ponte Vedra homeowner paid Binderim $1,500 upfront for remodeling work. On Nov. 4, Walters noticed her tile company had a $900 balance under the homeowner’s name, but he wasn’t aware.

“I reached out to him in an email saying, ‘I’m just reaching out to you to let you know that it’s a bill attached to your house here. I’m not asking for you to pay for it, I’m just letting you know that Corey has created this bill,’” Walters said.

According to the affidavit, Binderim is accused of stealing a check from the homeowner and forging his signature for $5,000.

“We’d love to have our sweet Susan back. We just would. There’s a lot of people that would love to have her back,” Walters said.

Walters says she’s still out $900, but what she really wants is for her friend to be found. Walters is hoping for a day when Mauldin can finally pick up her tiles.

Binderim remains in jail on a $50,000.