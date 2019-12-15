City hosts Army-Navy game watch party at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department hosted an Army-Navy football game watch party on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.
College football fans got the opportunity to see the game on the big screens at the stadium.
Donations were also collected for a number of groups helping veterans.
The event was open to the public as a part of the annual Celebration of Valor.
