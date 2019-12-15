Driver killed in crash at Beaver Street and Cecil Commerce Center Parkway

Published: December 15, 2019, 10:50 am Updated: December 15, 2019, 11:09 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says Robert Meixel Jr., 56, of Jacksonville was killed in a crash Saturday evening.

FHP says Meixel who was driving a Chevrolet 2500 truck was hit by another truck as he was turning left onto Cecil Commerce Center Parkway from Beaver Street.

The 7-year-old passenger in Meixel’s truck had minor injuries.

FHP says charges are pending for the other driver.