Driver killed in crash at Beaver Street and Cecil Commerce Center Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says Robert Meixel Jr., 56, of Jacksonville was killed in a crash Saturday evening.
FHP says Meixel who was driving a Chevrolet 2500 truck was hit by another truck as he was turning left onto Cecil Commerce Center Parkway from Beaver Street.
The 7-year-old passenger in Meixel’s truck had minor injuries.
FHP says charges are pending for the other driver.
