Local News

Driver killed in crash at Beaver Street and Cecil Commerce Center Parkway

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says Robert Meixel Jr., 56, of Jacksonville was killed in a crash Saturday evening.

FHP says Meixel who was driving a Chevrolet 2500 truck was hit by another truck as he was turning left onto Cecil Commerce Center Parkway from Beaver Street.

The 7-year-old passenger in Meixel’s truck had minor injuries.

FHP says charges are pending for the other driver.

