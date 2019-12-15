FHP: Man, 21, crossing Blanding Boulevard struck, critically injured

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured on Saturday evening in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 7:40 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard at County Road 218.

According to the Highway Patrol report, a 21-year-old Middlburg man was crossing Blanding Boulevard when he was struck by a Chevrolet Volt.

Troopers said the man was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old Middleburg woman, was not hurt. The Highway Patrol said she did not see the pedestrian.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP report.