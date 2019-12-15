Fleming Island man sustains life-threatening injuries after being ejected from golf cart

A Fleming Island man is in critical condition after being ejected from a golf cart on Eagle Harbor Parkway Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

58-year-old Thomas Occhiogrosso was driving a golf cart on a path on the golf course in the Eagle Harbor Country Club around 2:25 p.m. When he drove around a curve, his passenger, 60-year-old Thomas Weber, was ejected from the golf cart.

Weber was transported to the Orange Park Medical Center. It is not clear what his condition is at this time.

According to the FHP report, charges are pending.