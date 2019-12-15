LeAnn Rimes cancels her Florida Theatre concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Country music singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled her concert tonight in Jacksonville due to Illness.

The announcement was made in a news release from the Florida Theatre. If you have tickets for tonight’s concert they can be exchanged for a refund at your point of purchase. The Theatre did not mention anything about a possible make-up date.

Tonight was scheduled to be the final stop for the two-time Grammy award winners You and Me Christmas tour.