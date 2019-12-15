Man shot in the neck at East 21st Street and Phoenix Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the neck Sunday afternoon at East 21st Street and Phoenix Avenue, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m.
Police said the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.