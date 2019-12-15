Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County woman

ORANGE PARK – Clay County Sheriff’s office has issued a Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old senior citizen, Florence Lindh. She was last seen on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. before possibly leaving in a gold Honda 4-door vehicle.

Clay County deputies say Lindh is 5′1″ and was last seen at 479-C Logan Avenue while possibly wearing brown sweat pants, a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt, a black or blue hooded sweater, and black slippers.

CCSO believes she may have left in the gold Honda bearing Florida tag “Z07-JFR” in the back and a Pittsburgh Steelers custom tag on the front of the car.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Clay County Sheriff’s Communications Section at (904) 264-6512, or by dialing/texting 911.