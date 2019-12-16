Deputies: Neptune Beach man arrested with counterfeit bills, drugs, guns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Neptune Beach man was arrested over the weekend with nearly $1,200 in counterfeit bills, guns and drugs, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they stopped Elijah Peck, 18, on Palm Valley Road late Saturday evening after the license plate on the car he was driving came back unregistered and Peck was recorded going nearly 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

During a search, according to Peck’s arrest report, deputies found two rifles and a handgun inside of the car. The handgun was found between between the driver’s seat cushion and the center console. They said theyalso found several plastic bags filled with marijuana, totaling more than 270 grams, and 85 yellow pills inside of a backpack.

When asked why he had the guns, drugs and counterfeit money, Peck told deputies that selling was his side hustle, according to the arrest report.