Flagler County tornado debris pickup begins Monday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Storm debris pickup will begin Monday for areas affected by the tornado in Korona, according to Flagler County’s Public Works Department.

County engineers estimate there is nearly 10,000 cubic yards of debris that need to be removed from the county’s right of ways.

The work will begin in Korona moving east to John Anderson Highway. Pickup from right of way areas is expected to be completed by Friday.

One home was severely damaged and has been deemed uninhabitable. Several other homes in the area had minor damage and are still habitable.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down as an EF1 around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The cyclone’s wind speeds reached as high as 110 miles per hour. The tornado did downgrade to an EF0 as it crossed the Intracoastal Waterway.