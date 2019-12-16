JFRD: 1 dead in Beach Boulevard crash involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Parental Home Road.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
