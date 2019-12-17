5 rescued from boat taking on water off Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – The St. Johns County Fire Rescue says it along with the St. Augustine Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a sailboat that run aground near the St. Augustine inlet shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday.

3 children and 2 adults were brought to shore safely at the Vilano Boat Ramp with no injuries. SJCFR says multiple vessels and watercraft responded as well as the Sheriff’s Office helicopter. Due to heavy surf and shallow water a SJCFR jet ski with rescue swimmers was utilized.

The vessel remains anchored. Crews will attempt to salvage the boat tomorrow.