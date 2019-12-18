Investigators search for suspects in Jacksonville Beach attempted sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are turning to the public for help with identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a violent attempted sexual battery that happened early Sunday morning outside of a Jacksonville Beach bar.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the attempted sexual battery happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning outside of Lynch’s Irish Pub.

The details of the attack were not released by police, but the alleged victim released a written statement Wednesday to News4Jax.

“On Saturday, I stepped outside of a bar in Jacksonville Beach looking for a friend. As soon as I walked outside, a man came running at me at a very fast pace. He punched me in the face at least five times. I lost count as he continued to beat me, breaking my nose, giving me a black eye and cutting my face with his fists. He then pulled down my pants and told me if I was quiet, it would be quick," wrote the victim, who News4Jax is not identifying.

He then took her to the boardwalk near the Jacksonville Pier. When she screamed, the man ran away, but he continued to go after other women in the area, she wrote.

"I am sharing what happened to me to protect other women so they do not have to survive a horrific attack like I did,” the victim wrote.

Surveillance video that reportedly shows two of the suspects involved in the incident was released by police Monday.

In the video, the two men can be seen approaching three women in front of City Hall on 1st Ave. North around 2 a.m., shortly after the attack happened. A few seconds later, two other men on the sidewalk approached the women near a Honda CR-Z and the suspects quickly walked away.

Investigators are hoping to talk to the two men and three women witnesses so they can get more information about the two suspects and learn more about exactly what happened that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.