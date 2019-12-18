67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

67ºF

Local News

Jaguars players, volunteers pack up 1,300 holiday meals for families

Meals to be distributed to Jacksonville-area families, seniors, veterans

Kristen Cosby, Reporter

Tags: Holidays, Jaguars, Jacksonville
Jaguars players and volunteers help distribute holiday meals. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars players, cheerleaders and volunteers on Tuesday packed up 1,300 holiday meal for families, seniors and veterans in the Jacksonville area.

The families will receive food -- such as canned green beans, stuffing mix, potatoes, oranges and cookies -- for a holiday meal. Plus, each family, senior or veteran will also get a Publix gift card to buy fresh meat.

Tuesday was Jaguars players’ only day off this week, but several showed up to distribute the meals to community groups, which will then delivery them directly to families.

“Love to be apart of this in anyway and give back in anyway,” said Jaguars wide receiver Michael Walker.

The meals were provided by the Jaguars, Publix, PepsiCo and Feeding Northeast Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: