Jaguars players, volunteers pack up 1,300 holiday meals for families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars players, cheerleaders and volunteers on Tuesday packed up 1,300 holiday meal for families, seniors and veterans in the Jacksonville area.

The families will receive food -- such as canned green beans, stuffing mix, potatoes, oranges and cookies -- for a holiday meal. Plus, each family, senior or veteran will also get a Publix gift card to buy fresh meat.

Tuesday was Jaguars players’ only day off this week, but several showed up to distribute the meals to community groups, which will then delivery them directly to families.

“Love to be apart of this in anyway and give back in anyway,” said Jaguars wide receiver Michael Walker.

The meals were provided by the Jaguars, Publix, PepsiCo and Feeding Northeast Florida.