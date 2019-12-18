Neighbors offering support after missing siblings reunited with family

Residents of a Westside Jacksonville mobile home park where Braxton and Bri’ya Williams live are breathing a sigh of relief after learning the missing children were found safe.

Now, some people are offering to help the family during the holiday season knowing they’ve been through so much.

Neighbors said that the past few days have been tense in Paradise Village and that they were relieved to get the news late Tuesday afternoon that the brother and sister were found safe roughly 400 yards into the woods from their home.

“Brought tears to my eyes when they found them,” said Roland Martin, a neighbor.

Martin said there has been a large outpouring of support from neighbors to help the family.

“They had a whole bunch of people bringing food in yesterday. The little boy got his pizza from Pizza Hut. He wanted his pizza,” Martin said.

“I just love helping kids and really touched my heart," said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. “Maybe some stores could get boxes for people to come and donate toys and things for the family and make this a great Christmas miracle it turned out to be.”

Sheriff Mike Williams thanked the management at Paradise Village Mobile Home Park and Whitehouse Baptist Church, which offered up a lot of help to rescue crews during the search.