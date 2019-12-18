51ºF

No one hurt after dramatic semi truck crash and collision, diesel spill

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two drivers and one passenger walked away from a crash and subsequent diesel spill completely unharmed Wednesday.

The crash involved a semi truck and cargo van traveling through Clay County. It happened as the semi truck was traveling south on US- 17 attempting a turn onto State Road 16.

A cargo van traveling north on US- 17. Both vehicles collided in the center of the intersection. Clay County Fire Rescue reported an undetermined amount of diesel fuel spilled on the road and down the storm drain. FHP remained on scene until fuel on the road was cleaned up before reopening the intersection.

