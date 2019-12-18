Shaquille O’Neal helps feed Jacksonville families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not only is he a huge star, but he also has a huge heart.

Shaquille O’Neal, in partnership with Duval County Public Schools, Henry and Zach Crocklett Foundation and Rhodes Graduation Services, is helping feed and bring gifts to families in need this holiday season.

Selected Duval County families will receive a meal and gift packages on Dec. 19 through the Turkey & Toys Districtwide Partnership.

Shaq also gave Duval County a shoutout and said DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana L. Greene was “doing big things.”