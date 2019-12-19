Elderly couple, driver of SUV die in head-on collision in Columbia County

A High Springs couple was killed Wednesday evening when their car was struck head-on by an SUV that had already hit another vehicle on U.S. 441 in southern Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford Explorer driven by Jerry Harrell, 73, of Hawthorne, rear-ended a slow-moving pickup truck southbound on U.S. 441 at SW Winchester Glen, north of High Springs, about 6:30 p.m. The SUV then continued into the oncoming lane and struck a northbound Kia Soul. Stanley Herman, 88, and Edie Herman, 86, in the Kai, died after the collision. Harrell also died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck rear ended suffered minor injures but did not require hospitalization. The driver of a second pickup truck that was struck after the SUV struck the Kia was also injured and treated at UF Health in Gainesville in a private vehicle.