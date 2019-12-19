Jacksonville man accused of throwing baby during argument faces child abuse charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man faces multiple charges after he was accused of throwing a baby to the floor during a Sunday morning argument.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a Jacksonville apartment around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning after neighbors heard a man and a woman arguing and dialed 911.

When officers arrived, they heard a woman scream “The baby needs to go to the hospital and he won’t let me leave,” according to an arrest report.

When officers entered the apartment they found an angry Justin Isbell who appeared to be intoxicated, the report states.

The female victim told officers that Isbell “slung” her baby to the floor during an argument and then stopped her when she tried to call 911. Isbell then stopped the woman from leaving the apartment, she told officers. The arrest report also noted the woman had scratches on her back.

A similar incident involving Isbell and the victim happened last month, according to the arrest report.

Isbell, 26, was arrested and charged with child abuse, false imprisonment, domestic battery and tampering with a witness.

His bond was set at $27,000.