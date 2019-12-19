Man gets 5 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly two years after a man was found dead in Mandarin, the person responsible for his death was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

William Martindale III, 39, was convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

In January 2018, Martindale hit and killed 24-year-old Ryan McKeller as he was walking along Ricky Road near San Jose Boulevard.

McKeller’s family asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence during their impact statements. Under sentencing guidelines, Martindale could have faced anywhere between two and seven years behind bars.

“What I will never understand is how one man can lack the small amount of humanity it takes to help another man in a life or death situation,” said K. Padgett, one of McKeller’s cousins.

Martindale read his own statement aloud in the courtroom. It included an apology to McKeller’s family.

“While there is nothing I can say that will bring him back, please know how sorry I am for the hurt and loss that I imposed,” said Martindale.

Martindale received credit for 303 days already served. Following his time in prison, Martindale will spend two years in an alcohol rehabilitation facility and complete five years probation.

Martindale will also need to pay $9,000 restitution to McKeller’s mother and complete 120 hours of community service at a trauma hospital.