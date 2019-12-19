Putnam County Sheriff’s Office swears in first official therapy dog

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is welcoming its newest members of the team.

PCSO swore in its first official therapy dog Thursday morning.

2-year-old Bailey will be used in situations of trauma involving domestic violence, gun violence, and even child abuse.

Bailey will also be used in situations to calm children down in hectic or stressful situations and be used to help 911 operators who have had to take calls that are very distressing.

The new K-9 deputy is a rescue animal who was abused by someone who shot him.

According to both his Handler and the sheriff, Bailey still has pellets in his body.