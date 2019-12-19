Surveillance video shows pickup truck crash through wall of Florida airport

SARASOTA, Fla. – There appears to be significant damage at a Florida airport after a man drove right through it!

It happened at Sarasota’s airport around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Juan Monsivis, 40, drove his white GMC Sierra through a perimeter fence, accelerated through the baggage claim area and hit the national car rental’s desk.

There were employees behind the counter at the time, but no one was hurt in the crash except the driver.

FHP said a new college officer saw the man driving recklessly on US-41 before the crash.

The officer tried to catch up to the truck but lost sight of it. The driver was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities have not released his condition.