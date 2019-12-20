How you can avoid being a victim during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thieves are ready to steal your Christmas joy, so don’t make it easy for them.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said there are some simple things you can do to avoid becoming a victim.

First, make sure you don’t leave boxes sitting at the door after they’re delivered. Even if the delivery driver tries to hide them, thieves will search for your hiding places.

Don’t leave presents under the tree, especially if you can see them from the window. Close the blinds and turn off the tree lights, so people can’t see your precious things.

Also, don’t leave purchased items in your trunk unless you move your car to another parking space. You never know who’s watching. Don’t put a blanket over your items thinking that will dissuade criminals. They’ll see the blanket and know there’s something valuable under it.

These are tips that will make sure your gifts go to your family and not someone else’s family.

Press the play button above for more advice for holiday safety.