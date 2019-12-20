Jacksonville Beach police close in on attempted sexual battery suspects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Investigators released images of two suspects and two men wanted for questioning in connection to a violent attempted sexual battery that happened early Sunday morning outside of a Jacksonville Beach bar.

According to Jacksonville Beach Police, surveillance video from Tavern On 1st Street shows the four men walking among the crowd just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Shortly after the video was recorded, police said at least one of the men was involved in an attack on a woman outside of Lynch’s Irish Pub, a bar located a block away.

“As soon as I walked outside [the bar], a man came running at me at a very fast pace. He punched me in the face at least five times. I lost count as he continued to beat me, breaking my nose, giving me a black eye and cutting my face with his fists. He then pulled down my pants and told me if I was quiet, it would be quick,” the victim, who News4Jax is not identifying, wrote in a statement.

The man then took her to the boardwalk near the Jacksonville Pier. When she screamed, the man ran away, but he continued to go after other women in the area, she wrote.

"I am sharing what happened to me to protect other women so they do not have to survive a horrific attack like I did,” the victim wrote.

On Wednesday, investigators released distant surveillance video recorded near City Hall on 1st Ave. North that reportedly shows two of the suspects involved in the incident. In the video, the two men can be seen approaching three women in front of City Hall on 2 a.m., shortly after the attack happened. A few seconds later, two other men on the sidewalk approached the women near a Honda CR-Z and the suspects quickly walked away.

Investigators are requesting the public’s help to identify all four men seen in the images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.