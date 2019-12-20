Jacksonville dog with a beautiful smile needs a home for Christmas!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joey’s got the good looks, now he just needs a family to love him!

A male mixed-breed dog, with a gorgeous smile, needs a home for the holidays, the Jacksonville Humane Society said.

Joey weighs 62 pounds and was born in 2012. He has a unique smile that may just make him more valuable!

If you adopt Joey, we ask that you create him an Instagram account so we can check out his photos all day!

“Are you looking for the next big internet sensation?” Jax Humane said. “I think it just might be me! With a smile that will light up any room, I’m a great addition to any family. I hope you will come meet me so I can make you smile, too. See you soon!”

Click here for more information or call (904) 725 8766.