Racial slur painted on side of Police Athletic League bus

Executives of the Jacksonville Police Athletic League said vandals painted a racial slur on the side of one of its buses Thursday night.

Mary Bishop, the executive director, said employees quickly removed the writing early Friday morning. She said the bus, which was parked alongside the building on Monument Road, is used to transport children to after school activities and sporting events.

Bishop said the organization won’t allow vandals to get in the way of its mission.

“We want to continue to build on that and we’re going to continue to build on those relationships and provide the activities that we provide here at all of our sites," Bishop said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s not going to stop us from continuing our mission and what it does is continue to give us strength and empowers us to continue to go out, work hard and continue to provide quality services.”

Bishop said she’s grateful the children are on winter break from their normal PAL after school activities, and they did not see the wording.